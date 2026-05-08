Digvesh Rathi's Final Over Heroics Seal LSG Win As Mitchell Marsh Century Hands RCB First Defeat While Chasing In IPL 2026 | X

Lucknow, May 7: Lucknow Super Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a thrilling match in Lucknow as Digvesh Rathi bowled a brilliant final over to help his team defend the target. It was also RCB's first defeat while chasing in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026 season and also missed the opportunity to climb on top in the points table.

Mitchell Marsh was the star with the bat for LSG. The Australian batter smashed a superb 111 runs off 56 balls and played attacking cricket from the beginning. He hit boundaries all around the ground and gave LSG a strong start.

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Nicholas Pooran also scored quick runs, while Rishabh Pant added useful runs at the end as LSG posted 209/3 in 19 overs.

Chasing the target, RCB had a poor start after Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck by Prince Yadav. However, Rajat Patidar and Devdutt Padikkal brought RCB back into the match with aggressive batting.

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Later, Tim David played a fast knock and kept RCB's hopes alive in the chase. The match went down to the final over with RCB needing 20 runs to win.

But Digvesh Rathi stayed calm under pressure and bowled an excellent last over to stop RCB from reaching the target. LSG players celebrated wildly after the win at the Ekana Stadium.

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The victory gave LSG two important points, while RCB suffered their first loss of the season after an impressive run in IPL 2026.