'Different Level Nonchalant': Ashish Nehra Spotted Cutting Nails During IPL 2026 Final In Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra was unbothered by the high stakes environment of the IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad. Despite the trophy being on the line, Nehra was at his nonchalant best, appearing to cut his toenails while sitting in the dugout. The highly unusual sight went viral on social media.

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A viral moment from the IPL 2026 final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium showed Nehra seemingly cutting his toenails while seated in the Gujarat Titans dugout during the high-pressure contest. The unusual sight quickly caught the attention of fans and broadcasters, with clips of the incident spreading rapidly across social media platforms.

Known for his relaxed and unconventional personality, Nehra has long earned a reputation as one of the most laid-back figures in Indian cricket. However, few expected to see the former India pacer engaging in personal grooming while his team battled for the IPL title.

Nehra's animated presence near the boundary ropes has become a familiar sight throughout his coaching career. The Gujarat Titans head coach is often seen passionately discussing tactics with players, celebrating wickets or offering instructions from the sidelines. His latest viral moment, however, showcased a completely different side of his personality.