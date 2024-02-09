'Didn’t Like Food, Traffic, Hygiene': Serbian Tennis Player Dejana Radanovic Makes Controversial Remarks Against India

Dejana Radanovic | Credits: Instagram/Dejana Radanovic

Serbian Tennis Player Dejana Radanovic embroiled into a big controversy after she made distasteful remarks against India following three-week stay in the country after playing ITF tournaments.

Taking to her Instagram story, Radanovic criticized India for being unhygienic, traffic and bad food with threaten to not to return to the country anymore.

"I didn’t like India – the country. I didn’t like the food, traffic, hygiene (worms in the food, yellow pillows and dirty bed linen in the hotel, not knowing how to use roundabout etc.)" the World No.245 tennis player wrote on Instagram

"f you come to my country, Serbia, and you don’t like all those same things, that means you are a racist??? What the hell that has to do with racism?!" She added.

Dejana Radanovic's Instagram story |

In another Instagram story in Munich, Germany, Dejana Radanovic wrote, "Hello civilization. Only those who have experienced something like India for 3 weeks can understand the feeling."

Continuing with the series of Instagram stories, Radanovic slammed India's traffic culture, stating that everyone is honking all the time .

"But I gotta admit that they are amazing drivers and traffic was interesting sometimes. You may never know how your day will look like, what is going to happen and everyone is honking all the time, like in traffic rush game." she wrote

Radanovic participated in three W50 events in Pune, Bengaluru and Indore. The 27-year-old played in the ongoing Mumbai Open WTA $125K, but she was knocked out of the tournament in the qualifier round, losing to India's Vaidehi Chaudhary.