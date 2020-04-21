Did you know Dangal, Chak De! India and Lagaan are the highest grossing sports movies for their respective sports?

Indian cinema's impact on the world is highly visible with its box office records as three Indian movies are world's highest grossing sports movies for their respective sports.

#1 Dangal (Wrestling)

Aamir Khan's Dangal, released in December 2016, is the the highest grossing sports movie in the Wrestling category.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal is the biopic of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his family who aspired to win gold medals for India in wrestling.

Singh, a former wrestler, trains his daughter for the Commonwealth Games in hopes of winning a gold medal for his country despite the social concerns it the country.

#2 Chak De! India (Hockey)

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, this film follows the journey of India's hockey team skipper Kabir Khan who suffered a disastrous loss to Pakistan and faced the cruelty of his neighbours who drove him away from his family home.

Seven years later, in an attempt to redeem himself, he becomes the coach of the Indian national women's hockey team and aims to become the champions.

#3 Lagaan (Cricket)

Another Amir Khan starrer to be the highest grossing sports movie in cricket category is the 2001 blockbuster 'Lagaan'.

It follows the story of Bhuvan, a farmer during the British Raj, who accepts the challenge of Captain Andre Russell to beat his team in a game of cricket which exempts all the villagers from paying taxes for the next three years.