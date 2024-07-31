Did You Know? 2-Time Olympic Medalist Manu Bhaker Once Created Fake Social Media Profile To Defend PV Sindhu From Trolls

Young Indian shooting sensation Manu Bhaker has been grabbing spotlight as he clinched two Olympic medals in the ongoing Paris Games 2024. Bhaker scripted history by becoming the first India shooter to win an Olympic medal, a bronze, in women's 10m air pistol.

Then, the 22-year-old shooter from Haryana teamed up with Sarabjot Singh to win a bronze medal in 10m air pistol mixed team event. With this, Manu Bhaker became the Indian athlete to win two medals in a single edition of the Summer Games. Also, she joined PV Sindhu and Sushil Kumar as the only athletes in Independent India to win two medals at the Olympics.

Amid the buzz around Manu Bhaker's sensational run in shooting at the Paris Olympics 2024, the Indian shooter made a sensation revelations about creating a fake account to defend badminton star PV Sindhu from the trolls.

Speaking to Sports Star after winning her second Olympic medal, Manu Bhaker stated that she has always known PV Sindhu and Neeraj Chopra while recalling creating a fake online profile to hit back at those who were trolling PV Sindhu.

"I have always known the greats in Indian sports history. In my time, I have always known (PV) Sindhu and Neeraj (Chopra). I have always appreciated them for their hard work." Bhaker said.

"There was this one time when I made a fake profile to defend Sindhu. Some haters commented and I got so triggered that I made a fake account to defend her on that," she added.

Manu Bhaker reveals she made a fake online profile to defend PV SINDHU from trolls. 😂



Her message to upcoming athletes: Stay true to yourself, be confident!#ManuBhakar #PVSindhu #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/DOOYiuVuwb — Shivam Kumar (@Shivam6757) July 30, 2024

Reacting to Manu Bhaker's revelations, PV Sindhu couldn't stop thanking the Indian shooter and welcomed Manu Bhaker to two Olympics medals club.

Sindhu took her X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote, ""Haha what a sweetheart!!! Welcome to the 2 Olympic medal club Manu!! Way to go."