Did Travis Kelce Show Up At Met Gala 2026? Viral ‘Absurd’ Look Fuels Speculation | VIDEO

Fans mistook Sam Smith for Travis Kelce at Met Gala 2026 |

A viral video claimed that Travis Kelce made a surprise appearance at the Met Gala 2026. Kelce, who has never attended the event before, left many viewers convinced they had spotted the NFL star in an ‘absurd’ and eye-catching outfit, sending social media into a frenzy.

In the video, a man wearing an elaborate black gown, being helped by the designer as they made their way up the stairs. Fans instantly likened him to Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs star and Taylor Swift's boyfriend.

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Was Travis Kelce at Met Gala 2026?

No, the NFL star did not attend the event. The man in question is English singer-songwriter Sam Smith. Smith bears a striking resemblance to Kelce, leading to the confusion online. However, it soon became clear that Kelce was not in attendance, and the viral moment was simply a case of mistaken identity.

The episode highlights how quickly misinformation — even in harmless pop culture moments — can spread online when amplified by viral visuals and assumptions.

Smith's 52-pound outfit

The 33-year-old performer wore a dramatic, showgirl-inspired outfit that immediately grabbed attention on the red carpet. The floor-length robe-style dress featured flowing sleeves, a long trailing hem, a fur-lined collar, and a prominent brooch detail, giving it a bold and theatrical look.

The Unholy singer completed the ensemble with a feathered headpiece that added to the outfit’s extravagant feel. The Grammy winner was joined by the designer, and the two slowly made their way up the steps together, turning heads as cameras captured the striking appearance.