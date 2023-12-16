Did Suryakumar Yadav Lose His Cool On Arshdeep Singh? Viral Video Sparks Speculation

Suryakumar Yadav's video goes viral. | (Credits: Twitter)

No.1 ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav has had a promising run as T20I captain, having led India to a series win over Australia on home soil, followed by a drawn rubber against South Africa. However, a viral video of the right-handed batter emerged where he seemed to be losing his cool on Arshdeep Singh while in the team bus.

In the viral video, Suryakumar could be seen talking to a teammate in their team bus animatedly. In the first look, it remains unclear who the 33-year-old is speaking to, but Arshdeep Singh was sitting where Suryakumar pointed his finger at. However, most netizens believe it was only a prank.

#SuryakumarYadav angry on Arshdeep Singh while going back to team hotel after 3rd T20. pic.twitter.com/sPUbmsvqpX — Mufa (@MufaKohlii) December 16, 2023

He noticed people taking video, must’ve done it mischievously. Look at him, he’s about to laugh.😂 — GinSoakedBoy (@RantGPT) December 16, 2023

It looks nothing serious 🤣... Kuch bhi 🤷‍♂️ — Amrendra Singh (@Amrendr00383070) December 15, 2023

Sir,this fight is for window seat.Dont take it seriously — Krishna Kumar (@AtkrishnanKumar) December 16, 2023

I find arshdeep too casual for a young cricketer of his age. Cold blood has no place in competitive cricket in this era. — Bharat Patel (@jampachakar) December 16, 2023

Abe maje kar rahe hai sayed 😭 — Rijohn (@Rijohn18) December 16, 2023

🤣🤣😄😄 come on yaar , they have their own fun — sam (@sampathit) December 16, 2023

Suryakumar Yadav musters record-equalling 4th T20I hundred to help India level series:

Meanwhile, the Mumbai-born batter continued his excellent form in T20I cricket, slamming a half-century in the 2nd game, followed by a century in the 3rd at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. The 55-ball ton at the Wanderers was his 4th in the format, equalling Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell.

The century against the Proteas helped the tourists amass 201 in 20 overs. In response, Kuldeep Yadav took 5 wickets to skittle the hosts for 95 in less than 15 overs. With the right-hander not included in ODI and Test squad to face the Proteas, he will return home and could next be seen during the T20I series against Afghanistan in January.