Did Spain Edit Donald Trump Out of Their FIFA World Cup 2026 Victory Photo?

US President Donald Trump was a major face in the FIFA World Cup final celebrations on Monday after Spain defeated Argentina to lift the trophy. Trump presented the winners' medals to Spain before proceeding to hand over the trophy to Spain captain Rodri, waiting with his teammates.

The US president appeared keen to part of the celebrations but seemed to be persuaded by FIFA president Gianni Infantino to leave the dias. Trump however was on the stage when Rodri lifted the trophy. However, in pictures posted by the Spanish FA, Trump was nowhere to be seen.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Did Spain edit Trump out of the winning photo?

Trump could be seen standing awkwardly next to Spanish star Gavi when Rodri lifts the trophy for the first time. However in the images shared on social media, Trump is not involved, prompting claims that he had been edited out of the picture altogether.

While it remains a plausibility, it could simply be a different photo and frame altogether. Trump had made his way of stage moments later with Infantino and the picture could stemp from that instance.

Trump and Infantino's presence was met with jeers during the trophy presentation. booed during FIFA World Cup final trophy ceremony. Trump received "scattered boos" when he was briefly shown on the stadium's video boards. Later, when the US president and Infantino came on to the field for the presentation after Spain clinched victory, boos rang out around the stadium.

Trump was an active part of Chelsea's Club World Cup celebrations a year earlier, and was perhaps hoping for something similar with Spain's World Cup win. However, it wasn't to be the case.