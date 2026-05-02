Did Ravindra Jadeja Swing His Bat At Kuldeep Yadav? Viral Video Sparks Buzz

Ravindra Jadeja swung his bat at Kuldeep Yadav during the RR vs DC clash in Jaipur |

A video of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja involved in an alleged altercation has gone viral on social media. During the RR vs DC game, Jadeja walked into bat with Kuldeep chirping in the middle. The RR all-rounder swung his bat like a sword in front of the leg-spinner, while Kuldeep pushed him.

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Did Ravindra Jadeja Swing His Bat At Kuldeep Yadav?

Yes but it was part of their on-field banter. Kuldeep and Ravindra Jadeja are long-time teammates within the Indian team and it was a moment of fun and games between the two spinners. In fact, Kuldeep reportedly asked the umpires to check Jadeja's bat as he walked into bat, which led to Jadeja's hilarious reaction.

Far from any confrontation, the moment was clearly a friendly exchange between two cricketers who have shared a long journey, having played for India across formats for over a decade. Both looked relaxed, with no signs of tension or disagreement at any point.

Such moments are common in the IPL, where international teammates often face each other while playing for different franchises. It reflects the strong camaraderie between players, even in the middle of intense, high-pressure matches.