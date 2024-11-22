Did Marnus Labuschagne Obstruct The Field? Mohammed Siraj Half Appeals And Exchanged Some Words With Aussie Batter On Day 1 In Perth; Video

Mohammed Siraj and Marnus Labuschagne. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj seemed to be exchanging some heated words with Australia's No.3 Marnus Labuschagne on day one of the opening Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth. After Labuschagne parried the ball away with the bat as it was close to the batting crease, Siraj was unimpressed and half-appealed for what seemed for obstructing the field.

The incident occurred in the third over of the innings as the South African-born cricketer tried to work it off the back foot, with Siraj's back-of-a-length delivery taking the right-hander off his feet. Although Labuschagne managed to defend it, he couldn't understand where the ball went. After turning around, he turned the ball away from him as Siraj was coming for it. Siraj exchanged some words with Labuschagne, while Virat Kohli asked for the ball and broke the stumps.

Here's how the incident unfolded:

Things are heating up! Siraj and Labuschagne exchange a few words.#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/leKRuZi7Hi — 彡Viя͢ʊs ᴛᴊ ᴘᴇᴛᴇʀ र (@TjPeter2599) November 22, 2024

Mohammed Siraj provides appropriate support act for Jasprit Bumrah:

The Hyderabad-born cricketer, who took the new ball alongside skipper Jasprit Bumrah, picked up the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh as Australia's batters were found wanting in Perth. Bumrah was arguably the star of the show, getting rid of Nathan McSweeney, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith and Pat Cummins.

At the close of play, the home side were 67-7, trailing by 83. Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc will walk out on day two, hoping to add as many runs as possible.