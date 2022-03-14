Did he wait for it? Tom Brady’s ‘final’ touchdown ball sells for massive $518,268 hours before retirement U-Turn

NFL's greatest quarterback Tom Brady reversed his decision to retire from the game, but not before the ball that he threw for his “final” touchdown pass was sold for six figures.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced that he will be back for the 2022 NFL season, just 40 days after he had announced his retirement from the game.

However, just hours before he announced his comeback, the ball he threw for his “final” touchdown was sold for $518,268, reports The Independent.

The ball had gone up for auction on Lelands sports memorabilia auction house and was titled “Tom Brady’s Last Touchdown Pass Football.”

Lelands wrote: “If there is any item in the field of sports collectables that needs no embellishment, it is this historic piece: the final touchdown ball of Tom Brady’s career.”

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 05:11 PM IST