'Did He Not Get A Visa?': Netizens React After Aston Martin's Lance Stroll Skips FP3 Due To 'ICE' Issue

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll Skips FP3 Due To 'ICE' Issue | X

Lance Stroll was forced to sit out of the final practice session at the Australian GP 2026 amid Aston Martin's ongoing struggles. Stroll managed a total of 16 laps across two practice sessions before sitting out of the final one, with the F1 team confirming his absence to an 'ICE' issue.

"Lance will not take part in FP3 due to a suspected ICE issue," Aston Martin posed on their X.

Aston Martin has faced problems with the Honda's Power Unit, with severe vibration trouble. Alonso and Stroll were left battling physical problems with their hands on the steering wheel. Such are the magnitude of troubles, it is unclear whether the team can even complete a full race.

While Lance missed FP3, Alonso missed FP1 on Friday. How the duo navigate the first weekend of the new season is concerning.

Netizens react over 'ICE' issue

After Aston Martin put out that Stroll would be unable to participate due to an 'ICE' issue, netizens were quick to use a little wordplay to make hilarious comments. ICE - in F1 context - means the Internal Combustion Engine - linked with reliability and continued issues with the power unit.

ICE also stands for United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which has been in the news recently for their stringent crackdown on immigration.

As a user put on X, "Did he not get a visa?"

