'Dhurandhar' Fame Sara Arjun Sports Mumbai Indians Jersey, Spotted Cheering From Wankhede Stadium In Viral Video

Sara Arjun, who has risen to fame after starring alongside Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar 2, was spotted cheering for the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. She sported an MI kit and was seen alongside her parents as they made their way to the stadium for the MI vs KKR clash on Sunday.

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According to widely shared visuals on social media, the actor was seen attending the match alongside her family, cheering for the home team from the stands. Her appearance quickly caught the attention of fans, especially as she is currently riding a wave of popularity following her performance in the Aditya Dhar-directed film.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has reached a significant milestone at the Indian box office, with its domestic earnings climbing to ₹1,031.15 crore. The film managed to surpass the mark in just 11 days, highlighting its strong theatrical performance and consistent audience footfall nationwide.

Sara Arjun was amongst the several high profile celebrities to attend the MI vs KKR game. Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, was also in attendance for the game. SRK of course is the owner of the KKR franchise since its inception in 2008. Suhana was accompanied by Ananya Pandey.

Last night for the RCB vs SRH, Anushka Sharma stole the show as she witnessed her husband Virat Kohli play a chase special at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB new owner Ananya Birla, Smriti Mandhana, Shreyanka Patil and Jemimah Rodrigues also enjoyed the game, with RCB sealing a comfortable victory.