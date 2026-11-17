Mahendra Singh Dhoni | X/@ChennaiIPL

For a generation of cricket fans who have followed the Indian Premier League (IPL) since its inception in 2008, imagining the tournament without MS Dhoni is almost unthinkable. After nearly two decades at the heart of India's most popular cricket league, Dhoni has announced his retirement from the IPL at the age of 45, bringing an end to an era.

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Although his last international appearance came against New Zealand in 2019, Dhoni continued to feature in the IPL, representing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and remaining one of the tournament's biggest attractions. His last IPL appearance came on May 20, 2025, when he was 43 years and 317 days old.

Dhoni among IPL's oldest players

Dhoni's longevity places him among the oldest players to have featured in IPL history. Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg tops the list, having played his last IPL match for Kolkata Knight Riders on May 8, 2016, at the age of 45 years and 92 days. Pravin Tambe follows at 44 years and 219 days.

Dhoni is also among the league's oldest players, ahead of former Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, who played his final IPL match on May 22, 2014, aged 42 years and 35 days, and former South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir, who last featured on April 25, 2021, at 42 years and 29 days.

CSK owner reflects on Dhoni's legacy

Reacting to Dhoni's retirement, CSK owner N Srinivasan said the franchise's identity was inseparable from the legendary cricketer.

"There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between," Srinivasan said.

Recalling his decision to bring Dhoni to CSK in 2008, Srinivasan described it as the best decision he had taken, adding that Dhoni would always remain part of the franchise's identity and that CSK would always be his home.

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