Is CSK Set To Retain MS Dhoni? | ChennaiIPL/X

Chennai Super Kings have sparked excitement among fans ahead of the IPL 2027 retention deadline after sharing a cryptic video on social media, with many wondering whether the franchise has hinted at retaining legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni.

In the video uploaded by the CSK franchise, the team's mascot was seen holding a sign that read "Retention Day!" What caught the attention of fans, however, was the presence of several people wearing the iconic No. 7 jersey associated with Dhoni.

Is CSK Set To Retain MS Dhoni?

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The timing of the video has added to the speculation, as all 10 IPL franchises are preparing to announce their respective retention lists ahead of the November 17 deadline. With Dhoni's future at CSK continuing to be a major talking point, the franchise's latest social media post has naturally triggered excitement among the Yellow Army.

Although the video has not explicitly confirmed Dhoni's retention, the repeated presence of the No. 7 jerseys has fuelled speculation that the franchise could be dropping a hint about the legendary cricketer's future. CSK have not officially clarified the message behind the social media post.

With the retention deadline approaching, fans will be eagerly waiting for CSK to reveal their final list. Whether the cryptic video was a deliberate hint about Dhoni or simply a promotional build-up to retention day remains to be seen.

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