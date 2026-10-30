 Dhol-Tasha Beats Take Over Eden Park! Heramb Dhol Tasha Pathak's Performance During IND Vs NZ 4th T20I Goes Viral | VIDEO
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HomeSportsDhol-Tasha Beats Take Over Eden Park! Heramb Dhol Tasha Pathak's Performance During IND Vs NZ 4th T20I Goes Viral | VIDEO

Dhol-Tasha Beats Take Over Eden Park! Heramb Dhol Tasha Pathak's Performance During IND Vs NZ 4th T20I Goes Viral | VIDEO

The performers, wore white traditional clothes and gathered in circles, waving the orange flag and grooving to the beats. The fans who had come to attend the match, could be seen lining up around them to watch them in action, with several recording videos of the same.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, October 30, 2026, 05:53 PM IST
Dhol-Tasha Beats Take Over Eden Park! Heramb Dhol Tasha Pathak's Performance During IND Vs NZ 4th T20I Goes Viral | VIDEO
Dhol-Tasha Beats Take Over Eden Park | Instagram/Ashik Chahwala

Indian culture made its presence felt at Eden Park in Auckland during the fourth T20 International between India and New Zealand. A group of Indian drummers brought the energetic beats of traditional Dhol-Tasha to the cricket venue. A video of their performance has gone viral on social media, attracting attention from cricket fans and Indians across the world.

Dhol Tasha show in Auckland

The group, Heramb Dhol Tasha Pathak, claims to be New Zealand's first Dhol-Tasha Pathak. Its performance added a touch of Maharashtra to the atmosphere at one of New Zealand's most popular sporting venues.

The performers, wore white traditional clothes and gathered in circles, waving the orange flag and grooving to the beats. The fans who had come to attend the match, could be seen lining up around them to watch them in action, with several recording videos of the same.

The performance was also displayed live on the big screen in the stadium so the entire crowd could witness them in action.

India suffer 87-run loss

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New Zealand defeated India by 87 runs in the fourth T20I at Auckland, registering their first win of the five-match series. Glenn Phillips smashed 107 off 49 balls, while Michael Bracewell scored 65 off 25 deliveries to power New Zealand to 259/7. Jacob Duffy claimed four wickets as India were bowled out for 172, leaving India 3-1 ahead in the series.

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