'Isko Kyun Liya Team Mein?': Ishan Kishan Trolled Mercilessly After 3-Ball Duck As Fans Question His Selection Over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi During IND vs NZ 4th T20 Match

Ishan Kishan Trolled Mercilessly After 3-Ball Duck | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi/X/Instagram

Ishan Kishan found himself at the receiving end of severe criticism from cricket fans after registering a disappointing three-ball duck during the fourth T20 International between India and New Zealand in Auckland on Friday.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter failed to make an impact with the bat, departing without troubling the scorers. His early dismissal left fans frustrated, particularly considering the selection debate surrounding his place in the playing XI.

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Ishan Kishan Trolled Mercilessly After 3-Ball Duck

Several fans questioned the team management's decision to play Kishan instead of young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The criticism also intensified as Kishan took over wicketkeeping duties in place of Sanju Samson for the contest.

Social media platforms were flooded with reactions, with several users expressing disappointment over Kishan's performance. One fan labelled him a 'fraud' and questioned why he was preferred over Sooryavanshi, while others pointed out that the opportunity had ended in disappointment.

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Kishan's three-ball duck quickly became a talking point among fans, who questioned the selection decisions and whether the team management had made the right call ahead of the crucial encounter.