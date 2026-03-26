Dharavi Premier League 2026: Tournament Returns This Weekend With 14 Teams, ₹1 Lakh Prize And Community Focus

Local teams gear up for Dharavi Premier League 2026 as cricket action returns with strong community participation | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, March 26: Cricket fever is set to grip Dharavi this weekend as the Dharavi Premier League (DPL) returns for its third season, bringing two days of cricket, community celebration, and local pride to the District Sports Club on March 27 and 28.

Growing popularity of local league

Over the past few years, the Dharavi Premier League has quietly grown into one of the most eagerly awaited sporting events in the area. For many young players here, this is more than just a tournament. It is a chance to play in front of their friends, families, and neighbourhood, and to prove that talent can come from anywhere.

Participation from across Dharavi

This year, the league will feature 14 teams from different parts of Dharavi, including Shahunagar, Matunga, Shatabdi Nagar and Muslim Nagar, which is expected to draw strong community participation and enthusiastic crowds.

Organisers highlight community focus

“Our aim with the Dharavi Premier League is to create meaningful opportunities for local talent and to celebrate the incredible sporting spirit that exists within the community,” said a spokesperson for Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited (NMDPL), the organisers of the event and also the SPV executing the Dharavi Redevelopment Project.

Prizes and community initiative

The winning team will take home a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and a trophy, while the runner-up will receive Rs 50,000 and a trophy. In addition, 14 ‘Man of the Match’ awards will be presented during the tournament to recognise individual performances.

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To make the tournament more inclusive, memorable, and meaningful, NMDPL will donate 50 pedestal fans to the community for every 100 runs scored across matches.

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