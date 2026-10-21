Dhakshineswar Suresh, Arnav Paparkar & Digvijay Pratap Singh Advance At Mumbai Open ITF Men's M25 | File Pic

Mumbai, 21 October 2026: Indian players delivered strong performances at the Mumbai Open ITF Men’s M25 Tennis Championship, being held at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) courts in Mumbai, as the men’s singles first round and doubles Round of 16 concluded today.

Top seed Dhakshineswar Suresh led the Indian charge in singles with a dominant 6-0, 6-0 victory over Kazakhstan’s Grigoriy Lomakin. Arnav Paparkar also progressed after leading S. D. Prajwal Dev 6-3, 1-0, when his opponent conceded.

Seventh seed Sidharth Rawat defeated Dev Javia 7-6(2), 6-3, while fourth seed Digvijay Pratap Singh overcame Maan Kesharwani 6-3, 6-4. Adil Kalyanpur advanced with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Aditya Balsekar.

International players advance in singles

In other singles matches, sixth seed Samir Banerjee of the USA defeated Sweden’s William Rejchtman Vinciguerra 6-4, 6-3, while Thailand’s Thanapet Chanta beat Kabir Hans 6-1, 6-2. Japan’s Ryuki Matsuda also advanced after defeating Sasikumar Mukund 6-4, 6-3.

Suresh-Sureshkumar pair stages doubles comeback

The doubles Round of 16 also produced exciting contests. India’s Dhakshineswar Suresh and Manish Sureshkumar staged a strong comeback to defeat second seeds Ryuki Matsuda (Japan) and Aziz Ouakaa (Tunisia) 6-7(3), 6-4, 14-12 in a closely fought match.

Fourth seeds Garrett Johns and Noah Schachter of the USA defeated India’s Shanker Heisnam and Karan Singh 6-2, 6-3. Top seeds S. D. Prajwal Dev and Nitin Kumar Sinha advanced with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Mannan Agarwal and Paritosh Pawar. India’s Aditya Balsekar and Rohan Mehra also progressed, defeating Arjun Rathi and Caheer Warik 6-3, 6-3.

Tournament moves into next stage

With the singles first round and doubles Round of 16 completed, the tournament moves into the next stage, as players continue their pursuit of the titles at the Mumbai Open ITF Men’s M25 Tennis Championship.

Results

Men’s Singles – First Round

Dhakshineswar Suresh (IND) [1] defeated Grigoriy Lomakin (KAZ) — 6-0, 6-0

Ryuki Matsuda (JPN) defeated Sasikumar Mukund (IND) — 6-4, 6-3

Arnav Paparkar (IND) defeated S. D. Prajwal Dev (IND) — 6-3, 1-0, conceded

Adil Kalyanpur (IND) defeated Aditya Balsekar (IND) — 6-2, 6-1

Sidharth Rawat (IND) [7] defeated Dev Javia (IND) — 7-6(2), 6-3

Thanapet Chanta (THA) defeated Kabir Hans (IND) — 6-1, 6-2

Digvijay Pratap Singh (IND) [4] defeated Maan Kesharwani (IND) — 6-3, 6-4

Samir Banerjee (USA) [6] defeated William Rejchtman Vinciguerra (SWE) — 6-4, 6-3

Men’s Doubles – Round of 16

Dhakshineswar Suresh (IND) / Manish Sureshkumar (IND) defeated Ryuki Matsuda (JPN) [2] / Aziz Ouakaa (TUN) [2] — 6-7(3), 6-4, 14-12

Garrett Johns (USA) [4] / Noah Schachter (USA) [4] defeated Shanker Heisnam (IND) / Karan Singh (IND) — 6-2, 6-3

S. D. Prajwal Dev (IND) [1] / Nitin Kumar Sinha (IND) [1] defeated Mannan Ashok Agarwal (IND) / Paritosh Pawar (IND) — 6-4, 6-0

Aditya Balsekar (IND) / Rohan Mehra (IND) defeated Arjun Rathi (IND) / Caheer Warik (IND) — 6-3, 6-3

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