Dewald Brevis Sends Gigantic No-look Six Into The Top Tier At Lord’s | VIDEO

Dewald Brevis produced a stunning moment with a huge no-look six off Rehan Ahmed. The South African batter took full advantage of a delivery tossed up in his hitting range and sent it soaring over long-on. Nicknamed 'Baby AB', the Chennai Super Kings star once again showcased his brutal power hitting skills at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.

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Ahmed bowled the ball up, but Brevis was ready for it. He got underneath the delivery and struck it cleanly, sending the ball a long way towards the boundary. The shot was so well timed that Brevis turned away almost immediately after making contact. He seemed to know it was going all the way before the ball had even reached the boundary.

The six came during an important passage of play with Brevis signalling his intentions from the get go. After taking a look in, the South African launched into his usual attacking instincts. He eventually took his team over the line, with London Spirit chasing down 162 with 18 balls to spare.

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Livingstone and Brevis put on a quick 103-run stand from just 47 balls before the Spirit captain was dismissed for a brilliant 66 off 30. By then, Spirit needed only 13 runs from 30 balls to win. Brevis then finished the chase in style, hitting two consecutive fours off Rehan Ahmed to seal a seven-wicket victory.