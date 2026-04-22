Dewald Brevis Enjoys Quality Time With His Mom At Restaurant In Mumbai Ahead Of CSK Vs MI Clash | VIDEO | X

Mumbai, April 22: A heart-warming video has went viral on social media in which it can be seen that Chennai Super Kings batter and South African young cricketer Dewald Brevis is spending some quality time with his mother at a restaurant in Mumbai. The video went viral on social media ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash with Mumbai Indians at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

CSK team members are currently staying and practicing in Mumbai for the high-intensity El Clasico clash on Thursday (April 23). The fans will be expecting a high-voltage competition between two of the best teams of the league.

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Amid all the chaos, Dewald Brevis took out time from practice and took his mother to a restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra area. The viral video reportedly shows them exiting a restaurant in the famous Pali Hill area in Mumbai. However, the location and the name of the restaurant is not confirmed.

Dewald Brevis was out of action in the initial matches for CSK due to a side strain which he sustained during a training session. He missed the first three matches against Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.

After returning from injury, Brevis scored a quick 41 runs off just 29 balls in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 14. He was dismissed without scoring even a single run in the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18. He has managed to score a total of 41 runs in his two matches in IPL 2026 so far.

The fans will be hoping for more fireworks and a match-winning innings from Dewald Brevis in the most anticipated clash of IPL 2026 against Mumbai Indians on Thursday.