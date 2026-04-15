 Dewald Brevis' Unique Entry Onto Ground Sends Chepauk Crowd Into Frenzy During CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Match; Video
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HomeSportsDewald Brevis' Unique Entry Onto Ground Sends Chepauk Crowd Into Frenzy During CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Match; Video

Dewald Brevis' Unique Entry Onto Ground Sends Chepauk Crowd Into Frenzy During CSK vs KKR IPL 2026 Match; Video

During an IPL 2026 match at Chepauk, Chennai Super Kings fans created an electrifying atmosphere, but Dewald Brevis stole the spotlight. As he came out to bat, he paused and knelt near the boundary in a dramatic gesture. The moment thrilled the crowd, triggering massive cheers and elevating the already intense energy inside the stadium.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, April 15, 2026, 09:22 AM IST
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The Chennai Super Kings faithful turned the MA Chidambaram Stadium into a cauldron of noise during their IPL 2026 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, but one moment stood out above the rest, the arrival of Dewald Brevis at the crease.

As the young South African walked out to bat, the anticipation inside Chepauk was already building. But what followed elevated the atmosphere to another level. Brevis paused briefly near the boundary rope and went down on one knee in a composed, almost theatrical gesture before stepping onto the field. That single moment was enough to send the crowd into a frenzy, with deafening cheers echoing across the stadium.

The gesture, blending confidence and calmness, instantly connected with the Chennai crowd, who have quickly embraced Brevis as one of their own. Known for his fearless stroke play and flair, the youngster has already built a reputation as an exciting match-winner, and his entry only added to his growing aura.

In a tournament filled with big hits and high-pressure moments, Brevis’ entrance served as a reminder that sometimes, it’s the smallest gestures that create the loudest roars.

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