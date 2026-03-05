Devendra Fadnavis Visits Wankhede Stadium With Family For IND Vs ENG Semi-Final; Wife Amruta Shares Pic | X

Mumbai, March 5: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited Wankhede Stadium along with his family on Thursday to cheer for Team India in the high-intensity ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England. Fadnavis was spotted at the stadium with his wife Amruta Fadnavis and daughter. Amruta Fadnavis shared the pic from inside the stadium on her official social media account.

Family Spotted In The Stands

The viral photo showed Devendra Fadnavis sitting with his family and enjoying the match. Amruta shared the photo and said, "Cheering up #TeamIndia #ICCT20WorldCup Jai ho!"

The family was seen cheering for Team India during the important semi-final match.

Big Match At Wankhede

The India vs England semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium created massive excitement among the cricket fans and many celebrities were spotted at the stadium cheering for the team. The famous personalities and thousands of fans came to the stadium to watch the crucial match and support Team India.