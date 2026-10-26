Devdutt Padikkal Misses Double Century By One Run After Controversial Decision, Lashes Out At Umpire | VIDEO

Devdutt Padikkal Misses Double Century By One Run |

Devdutt Padikkal was left visibly disappointed after a controversial umpiring decision ended his impressive innings at 199 runs for India A. Facing New Zealand A in Lincoln on Monday, the elegant batter led India's fightback and was on the cusp of a milestone which was cruelly taken away by the umpires.

Devdutt Padikkal fumes after out decision on 199

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The left-handed batter was just one run away from a magnificent double century when he was given out caught behind off a delivery from Gibson. The ball was bowled down the leg side as Padikkal attempted to work it towards the leg side.

However, the delivery appeared to miss his bat and brush his pads before carrying through to wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay. New Zealand A players appealed for a catch behind, and umpire Brad Wilson raised his finger, bringing Padikkal's outstanding innings to an unexpected end.

The decision left Padikkal in disbelief. He immediately turned towards the umpire and gestured that the ball had passed well away from his bat, seemingly questioning the decision. The batter remained at the crease for a brief period, visibly frustrated by the call, before eventually walking back to the pavilion.

Devdutt Padikkal's sensational 199, coupled with half-centuries from Sai Sudharsan, Yash Rathod and Washington Sundar, put India A firmly in the driver's seat in the first unofficial Test against New Zealand A at Lincoln on Monday.

At stumps on Day 3, India A were 488/8, with Washington Sundar (51*) and Akash Deep (0*) at the crease. The visitors held a commanding 284-run lead over New Zealand A.