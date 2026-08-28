‘Dev Choudhary 2.0?': Another DPL 2026 Talent Raises Questions Over Selection Process

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The selection of another Delhi Ranji Trophy batter in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 has triggered fresh questions over the transparency of the tournament’s selection process. with parallels being drawn to the controversy surrounding Dev Choudhary.

A video of Rohan Rana, representing Purani Dilli in the ongoing DPL season has gone viral on social media. Rana has played two games this season, scoring 10 runs. His unorthodox batting style has caught the attention of netizens online, further raising selection debates.

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Rana in fact has played for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy, scoring 2 and 5 in his only match. The 24-year-old's selection has prompted questions over how players are being identified and brought into the league, particularly amid an already contentious debate over selections and the composition of squads.

The issue was first bought up after Dev Choudhary, whose emergence in the DPL had earlier prompted questions over the process through which certain players found their way into the competition.

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DPL selection loophole

As per PTI, the DPL 'Tournament Rules' this season allowed all eight franchises to pick three players of their choice outside the auction with minimum criteria being five matches in DDCA League.

Now this was a rule that did not find vote of confidence of a lot of DDCA Apex Council (main decision making body) members as they feared it would lead to a lot of corruption.