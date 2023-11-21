Video: PM Modi Lifts Team India's Spirit, Visits Dressing Room & Meets Cricketers After Heart-Breaking Loss To Australia In CWC 2023 Final

PM Modi with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli | ANI

Ahmedabad: The heart-breaking loss against Australia in the 2023 World Cup final match still has fans reeling and recovering from the heartbreaking defeat. The over 1 lakh crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and a billion hearts were broken the moment India lost the match and a chance to lift the coveted trophy. However, a video that surfaced on Tuesday, two days after the devastating loss, shows PM Modi consoling the Indian players inside the Cricket team dressing room.

"Desh aap log ko dekh raha hai (The nation is watching you)," said PM Modi to Indian Cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and star batsman and player of the tournament, Virat Kohli.

The PM also met the other players in the dressing room and especially consoled Mohammed Shami. The pacer lit up the World Cup with his explosive spells in the tournament and picked most number of wickets.

PM also greeted all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul as well as shook hands with the Rahul Dravid, head India coach during the World Cup. While greeting KL Rahul, PM Modi said, "hota hai (It happens in sports)."

Watch the video below:

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 saw Australia become world champions for the sixth time by beating India, who were the overwhelming favourites to lift the coveted trophy. The final match which was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was attended by the who's who of the glamour and sports world. Though India failed to win the trophy, the team won hearts thanks to its brand of play and 10 match winning streak, before losing the final against Australia.