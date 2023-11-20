PHOTOS: Inside PM Modi's Visit To Indian Team Dressing Room After World Cup Final Defeat

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 20, 2023
PM Modi visited the Indian team in their dressing room after the World Cup final defeat
The Prime Minister interacted with every member of the squad, including Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli
PM Modi was also accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Indian team dressing room
Mohammed Shami almost broke down as he hugged PM Modi after the heartbreaking loss
PM Modi seen interacting with fast bowlers Shami and Jasprit Bumrah in the dressing room
Ravindra Jadeja and Shami posted pictures of their interaction with PM Modi and thanked him for his encouraging visit
Thanks For Reading!