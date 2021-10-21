Denmark Open: Kidambi Srikanth bows out of tournament after second-round loss against Kento Momota

Odense: India badminton player Kidambi Srikanth on Thursday crashed out of the ongoing Denmark Open after suffering a loss at the hands of Japan's Kento Momota.

The Indian shuttler lost his round of 16 contest to the World no.1 Japanese 21-23, 9-21.

Mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and N Sikki Reddy were also knocked out of the tournament after enduring a defeat against Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet.

The Indian pair put up a fighting show throughout the match and was able to stretch their counterparts to three games.

On Wednesday, star Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap were eliminated from the ongoing Denmark Open.

Later in the day, Olympic bronze medalist PV Sindhu will be in action in her round of 16 match.

