Delhi Police Officer Caught Recording Cheerleaders During DC Vs MI IPL 2026 Clash At Arun Jaitley Stadium | X

New Delhi, April 4: A shocking incident has been caught on camera from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI). The internet users are sharing the pic on social media and it is going viral. The viral pic shows a Delhi Police officer who has been deployed inside the stadium for security purposes, was caught recording cheerleaders during the match.

Viral Post

The viral photo has been shared on social media account "@bcci_x" on X. The social media user shared the pic and with the caption, "Delhi police btw." It can be seen in the photo that the officer is standing near the boundary fencing while the cheerleaders are performing in front of him.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Check Details

He appears to be using his mobile phone and recording them while they are dancing and cheering the Delhi Capitals team. Another fan is also seen standing beside him and doing the same thing on his mobile phone. The incident reportedly occurred during the DC vs MI clash and several other spectators are also seen around him enjoying the performance.

Netizens React

The internet users came up with hilarious reactions after the photo of the incident went viral. A user said, "Delhi police dill Ki police." Another user said, "Security ke liye le raha agar kidnap ho gayi toh." A user also said, "Bs pehchan k liye rkh rhe hain yaar, suraksha Krna bhi to unki zimmedari h."