 'Delhi Ki Hawa Paani Mein Aisa Sab Hoga' Paralympic Gold Medallist Navdeep Singh On His Aggressive Celebration; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Delhi Ki Hawa Paani Mein Aisa Sab Hoga' Paralympic Gold Medallist Navdeep Singh On His Aggressive Celebration; Video

'Delhi Ki Hawa Paani Mein Aisa Sab Hoga' Paralympic Gold Medallist Navdeep Singh On His Aggressive Celebration; Video

Navdeep Singh was captured on camera displaying raw frustration and using strong language after a throw, which initially secured him a silver medal but was converted to gold.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 08:15 PM IST
article-image
Navdeep Singh | Image: X

Paralympian Navdeep Singh reflected on his emotional outburst that came during the men's javelin F41 final at the 2024 Paralympic Games, where he ultimately secured the gold medal.

Read Also
India At Paris 2024 Paralympics: Gold Medallists Get ₹75 Lakh, Silver & Bronze Medallists Receive...
article-image

Navdeep Singh was captured on camera displaying raw frustration and using strong language after a throw, which initially secured him a silver medal but was converted to gold after Sadegh Beit Sayah of Iran got disqualified over the display of a controversial flag.

The 'improper conduct' from the Iranian athlete saw India's Navdeep Singh's silver medal being upgraded to gold, giving the country its 7th yellow metal at the Paris Para Games.

"I just got carried away with the aggression. We have put in lots of hard work in our preparation, so it all happens. I have practiced for five years in Delhi so Delhi ki hawa pani me hi aisa hai to ye sab hoga," Navdeep admitted to IANS.

FPJ Shorts
Here's Why Salman Khan Did Not Attend Malaika Arora's Stepfather Anil Mehta's Funeral In Mumbai
Here's Why Salman Khan Did Not Attend Malaika Arora's Stepfather Anil Mehta's Funeral In Mumbai
Uttar Pradesh: Robbers Steal Helicopter In Meerut; Pilot Alleges Assault And Theft By Group Of 15-20 Individuals
Uttar Pradesh: Robbers Steal Helicopter In Meerut; Pilot Alleges Assault And Theft By Group Of 15-20 Individuals
'Delhi Ki Hawa Paani Mein Aisa Sab Hoga' Paralympic Gold Medallist Navdeep Singh On His Aggressive Celebration; Video
'Delhi Ki Hawa Paani Mein Aisa Sab Hoga' Paralympic Gold Medallist Navdeep Singh On His Aggressive Celebration; Video
Ranveer Singh Plans Special Welcome As Deepika Padukone, Newborn Baby Girl Set To Return Home Today: Report
Ranveer Singh Plans Special Welcome As Deepika Padukone, Newborn Baby Girl Set To Return Home Today: Report

"I didn't expected the distance which I threw in the final but it all went good" - Navdeep Singh

Navdeep registered a distance of 47.32 in the final, which was a surprise for him too as he, by his own admission, had gone beyond the 42-meter mark in training. When asked about what was going on before the final, Navdeep said, "Nothing was going on in my mind. If we think about the result our result might get affected, so I was fully prepared before the final. Coach was happy with my throw, so I was also happy. I didn't expected the distance which I threw in the final but it all went good.

"We met out Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he wished us luck and told that Paralympians are nation's pride," he added.

When asked about the future plans, Navdeep stated that he will be heading back to his home and will rest for few months as he has been doing regressive training form last six months.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Delhi Ki Hawa Paani Mein Aisa Sab Hoga' Paralympic Gold Medallist Navdeep Singh On His Aggressive...

'Delhi Ki Hawa Paani Mein Aisa Sab Hoga' Paralympic Gold Medallist Navdeep Singh On His Aggressive...

Video: PM Modi Sits On The Floor To Wear Special Cap Gifted By Paralympic Gold Medallist Navdeep...

Video: PM Modi Sits On The Floor To Wear Special Cap Gifted By Paralympic Gold Medallist Navdeep...

Video: PM Modi Interacts With Paralympians At His Residence

Video: PM Modi Interacts With Paralympians At His Residence

'Bh****': Arshdeep Singh Gives Riyan Parag Abusive Send-Off In Duleep Trophy 2024 Clash

'Bh****': Arshdeep Singh Gives Riyan Parag Abusive Send-Off In Duleep Trophy 2024 Clash

IND vs BAN: Bangladesh Announce 16-Player Squad For 2-Test Series Against India

IND vs BAN: Bangladesh Announce 16-Player Squad For 2-Test Series Against India