Delhi Capitals Young Batter Sameer Rizvi Smashes Second Half-Century Of IPL 2026 In Clash Against MI | X

New Delhi, April 4: Young cricketer Sameer Rizvi continued his impressive form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as he scored his second half-century in the match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. The young batter looked confident at the crease and played few clean shots, helping his team in the chase after early setbacks.

Strong Start to IPL 2026

Sameer Rizvi is playing for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026 after being bought by the franchise for Rs 95 lakh. He has emerged as one of the key players for the team this season. He has shown great improvement in his batting and has been consistent.

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Delhi Capitals was struggling against Mumbai Indians while chasing a target of 163 runs, however, Sameer Rizvi's impressive knock has brought Delhi back in to the game.

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Match-Winning Form

In their first game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Sameer played a match-winning knock of 70 runs off 47 balls and took the game away from LSG.