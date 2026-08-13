Delhi Capitals Share Special Post As Mitchell Starc Scripts Test History On International Left-Handers Day 2026

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) celebrated a special moment for their left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc on Thursday as the Australian star made Test cricket history on International Left-Handers Day 2026.

The IPL franchise shared a post on X highlighting Starc's record achievement and wrote, "Destiny" with a goat emoji. The post quickly went viral on social media which featured Starc alongside a graphic showing the most Test wickets by left-arm bowlers in Test history.

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Starc created history during Australia's first Test against Bangladesh in Darwin. He dismissed Shadman Islam to claim his 434th Test wicket. With this wicket, Mitchell Starc went past former Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath who finished his Test career with 433 wickets.

The achievement was made even more special as it came on the International Left-Handers Day which is observed on August 13. Starc is now the leading wicket-taker among left-arm bowlers in Test cricket.

Delhi Capitals' post also highlighted some of the other top left-arm wicket-takers in Test history. Herath is second with 433 wickets, followed by Pakistan great Wasim Akram with 414, New Zealand's Daniel Vettori with 362 and Sri Lanka's Chaminda Vaas with 355.

Starc, who has been a key part of the Delhi Capitals squad. continues to add major milestones to his career. His latest record has given the franchise another reason to celebrate his success on the international stage.

The Australian pacer was available for only five games for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026 season as he missed the first month of IPL due to injury. He finished the season with nine wickets across five games for DC.