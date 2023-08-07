Delhi Capitals Batter Sarfaraz Khan Ties The Knot To A Kashmiri Girl In Grand Ceremony, Video Goes Viral

Sarfaraz Khan. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Delhi Capitals and Indian domestic cricketer Sarfaraz Khan has tied the knot to a girl hailing from Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. A few photos and videos have gone viral on social media as Sarfaraz was spotted donning a black sherwani at his in-laws' place. Fans have also wished him good luck for his new married life.

The right-handed batter has been in the news for some time now after being overlooked by the BCCI selectors despite his prolific form with the willow in the domestic circuit. The 25-year-old averages a stunning 74.14 in 39 first-class games with 3559 runs. He has also mustered 13 centuries alongside 9 fifties.

Notably, Sarfaraz also mustered 556 runs in 6 matches in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy tournament, averaging a remarkable 92.66. The 2021-22 Ranji Trophy saw him hammer 982 runs, averaging 122.75.

Sunil Gavaskar slams selectors for ignoring Sarfaraz Khan:

Following his snub for the two-Test series against the West Indies, former Indian opening batter Sunil Gavaskar urged the selectors to clarify to the players that playing in Ranji Trophy is of no use. He told Sports Today:

"Sarfaraz Khan has been scoring at an average of 100 in all past three seasons. What does he have to do to be picked in the squad? He might not be in the XI, but you pick him in the team. Tell him that his performances are being recognized. Otherwise, stop playing Ranji Trophy. Say, it’s of no use, you just play IPL and think you are good enough for the red ball game as well."

India emerged victorious with a 1-0 series win in the West Indies.

