Delhi Capitals Appoint Sri Lanka World Cup Winner Chaminda Vaas As Fast-Bowling Coach, Replacing Munaf Patel Ahead Of IPL Season | Video |

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals on Saturday appointed former Sri Lanka pacer Chaminda Vaas as their fast-bowling coach, adding to the franchise's revamped support staff ahead of the upcoming IPL season.

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One of Sri Lanka's most successful bowlers with 355 wickets in 111 Tests and 400 in ODIs, Vaas replaces Munaf Patel, who was the team's bowling coach in the previous two seasons.

"World Cup winner and Sri Lanka's best ever. Welcome to Tiger Territory, coach," the franchise posted on its official X handle.

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Vaas joins a backroom staff led by head coach Sourav Ganguly, with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh having already been appointed batting and assistant coach.

The Delhi franchise is still searching for its maiden IPL title. The team reached the final only once, in the 2020 season, and failed to make the playoffs in the last two seasons.

Delhi Capitals are jointly owned by the GMR Group and the JSW Group. The two groups take turns managing the franchise in a biennial cycle, with GMR's tenure ending in 2026.

As JSW takes over, the franchise has parted ways with former India players Venugopal Rao as director of cricket, Hemang Badani as head coach and Patel as bowling coach.

A key member of Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup-winning team, Vaas was renowned for his ability to swing the new ball, maintain accuracy and deliver across conditions.

Vaas previously served as the Sri Lankan men's team's bowling coach in three separate stints. His coaching career began with a brief contract with New Zealand before he was appointed to the Sri Lankan side from 2013 to 2015.

In 2016, Vaas was appointed Ireland's bowling coach for the T20 World Cup before being re-hired by Sri Lanka.

In the IPL, he played for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers from 2008 to 2010, during the league's first three seasons.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)