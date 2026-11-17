Defending Champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru Retain Core Squad Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction | X - RCBTweets

Bengaluru, 17 November 2026: Following their successful campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have announced their retained player list ahead of the IPL 2027 Player Auction, retaining the core of their squad as they look to build on their performances in the upcoming season.

The franchise has opted for continuity, retaining a strong core comprising experienced Indian and international players, alongside emerging domestic talent. The retained group will continue to form the foundation of RCB's preparations as the team looks ahead to another competitive IPL season.

RCB have released six players from their 2026 squad – Mangesh Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Jacob Bethell, Richard Gleeson and Satvik Deswal.

🗣️ Mo Bobat: “𝘞𝘦’𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 20 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘨𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘯𝘦𝘹𝘵 𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘰𝘯, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘸𝘦’𝘭𝘭 𝘣𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 6.” 🥹❤️As we head into the third year of this IPL cycle, RCB’s Director of Cricket, Mo Bobat, and Head Coach, Andy Flower share the thinking behind our retentions and releases, and the approach heading into the #TATAIPL 2027 Mini Auction. 🙌Watch the full video to hear more about the decisions and the road ahead, on @bigbasket_com presents RCB Bold Diaries. 🎬#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) November 17, 2026

Mo Bobat Outlines RCB's Auction Strategy

Speaking on the retentions and the franchise's approach to the upcoming auction, Mo Bobat, Director of Cricket, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said, "We've had two really encouraging years from a player recruitment perspective, and we're pleased with the squad we've been able to build during this cycle. Going into this mini auction, our aim remains the same; to strengthen the squad, create even more competition for places and ensure we have the necessary injury cover for a demanding competition like the IPL. We won't have a huge amount of money to spend, but we can still make some smart decisions."

Jacob Bethell Released Amid Injury Concerns

Reflecting on the decision to release Jacob Bethell, Mo Bobat said, "It was a really tough decision to release Jacob, and we do so with very heavy hearts. He's been a really important part of our success over the last couple of years, and there's so much I admire about him as a player and as a person. Unfortunately, he's had a recurrence of a knee injury, and there is considerable uncertainty around his return-to-play and rehabilitation timeline, which puts his availability for the upcoming season at risk. Given the information in front of us, we've made this decision, but we'll miss him dearly."

Andy Flower Targets Third Consecutive Title

Andy Flower, Head Coach, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, added, "We've had two very strong years and, going into the third year of this cycle, we're very confident and comfortable with the squad we've got. We've retained the bulk of our squad and a very strong core of players who have served us so well over the last couple of years. We will be looking for that combination to work well again in 2027. We have a very important season ahead, where we have the opportunity to make history by winning three titles in a row."

RCB's Remaining Purse And Available Slots

Following the retentions and releases, RCB head into the IPL 2027 Player Auction with a remaining purse of INR 14.15 crore and five slots to fill, including one overseas slot. The franchise will look to utilise its available purse strategically to further strengthen the squad ahead of the upcoming season.

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Released And Retained Players

Players Released: Mangesh Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Jacob Bethell, Richard Gleeson and Satvik Deswal.

Retained Players: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Jordan Cox, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Venkatesh Iyer, Kanishk Chouhan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy and Vicky Ostwal.