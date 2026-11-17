Mumbai Indians Finalise Squad Composition Ahead Of IPL 2027 Auction, Set Stage For Key Player Signings | X - CricCrazyJohns

Mumbai, 17th November 2026: Mumbai Indians today confirmed their squad composition and player movements ahead of the player auction for the 2027 season of the Indian Premier League.

As preparations get underway for the new season, Mumbai Indians will continue with a strong core of experienced players, complemented by emerging talent. The upcoming auction will provide an opportunity to further strengthen the squad and build on the foundations in place.

Players Continuing with Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2027 auction:

(In alphabetical order)

1. Arshdeep Singh (Trade In)

2. Ashwani Kumar

3. Corbin Bosch

4. Jasprit Bumrah

5. Mitchell Santner

6. Naman Dhir

7. Quinton de Kock

8. Raghu Sharma

9. Raj Angad Bawa

10. Rohit Sharma

11. Ryan Rickelton

12. Shardul Thakur

13. Sherfane Rutherford

14. Suryakumar Yadav

15. Tilak Varma

16. Will Jacks

Players Who Will Not Continue into the Upcoming Season

(In alphabetical order)

1. AM Ghazanfar

2. Atharva Ankolekar

3. Danish Malewar

4. Deepak Chahar

5. Hardik Pandya (Trade Out)

6. Keshav Maharaj

7. Krish Bhagat

8. Mahipal Lomror

9. Mayank Markande

10. Mayank Rawat

11. Md. Izhar

12. Robin Minz

13. Ruchit Ahir

14. Trent Boult

Mumbai Indians acknowledge their contributions to the team and wish them the very best in their future endeavours.

Looking Ahead

With a strong foundation in place, Mumbai Indians will look to utilise the upcoming auction to further strengthen the squad, address specific team requirements and build towards another competitive IPL season.

The team remains focused on evolving its squad while maintaining the continuity and values that define Mumbai Indians and the #OneFamily.

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