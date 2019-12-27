Dear Liverpool fans, before celebrating remember what happened to Newcastle

European Champions Liverpool are favourites to lift Premier League Trophy. Securing a 13 point lead after last night's win against Leicester, the Reds are likely to be crowned champions. But as the saying goes, 'Do not count your chickens before they hatch', Liverpool should not jeopardize their likeliness to win the title as they have previously done.

The infamous Gerrard slip against Chelsea which led to Liverpool eventually losing the season in 2014. “The slip happened at a bad time, it was cruel for me personally,” said Gerrard. “There’s not a day that doesn’t go by that I don’t think about what if that didn’t happen. Would things have been different? Would it have turned out different? Maybe it might of, I don’t know.”