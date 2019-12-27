Dear Liverpool fans, before celebrating remember what happened to Newcastle

European Champions Liverpool are favourites to lift Premier League Trophy. Securing a 13 point lead after last night's win against Leicester, the Reds are likely to be crowned champions. But as the saying goes, 'Do not count your chickens before they hatch', Liverpool should not jeopardize their likeliness to win the title as they have previously done.
The infamous Gerrard slip against Chelsea which led to Liverpool eventually losing the season in 2014. “The slip happened at a bad time, it was cruel for me personally,” said Gerrard. “There’s not a day that doesn’t go by that I don’t think about what if that didn’t happen. Would things have been different? Would it have turned out different? Maybe it might of, I don’t know.”
Another such incident happened with Newcastle United in the 1995-95 Premier League season. An explosive start to the season saw the Magpies take the league standing with a storm, establishing a 12 point lead in January, 1996. Likely to win the title, a run of five defeats from eight matches enabled Manchester United to catch up and overtake them in March, and Newcastle ultimately finished four points behind Alex Ferguson's team.
But the Reds manager, Jurgen Klopp is adamant on his side that they are not paying any attention at the table standings. “10, 11, now it's 13. We don't feel it, we don't think about it. We didn't mention it once before the game because it's just not interesting." said Klopp.
The current Liverpool team is regarded as one of the most dominant in Europe after winning the Champions League. The Red's have stayed unbeaten for one whole calendar year and no other team in English history has earned as many points as 52 from 18 games.
Liverpool play against Wolves in their upcoming fixture before the year ends.
