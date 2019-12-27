Premier League: Liverpool consolidate position at the top by thrashing Leicester City 4-0

Leicester: Robert Firmino scored a brace as Liverpool defeated Leicester City 4-0 in the ongoing Premier League here at the King Power Stadium on Thursday (local time).

With this win, the side has consolidated their position at the top. The team currently has 52 points from 18 matches and is 13 points ahead of the second-placed club Leicester.

The Reds dominated the bulk of ball possession and their efforts finally paid off in the 31st minute as Firmino registered the first goal for the side. No other goals were scored in the first half, and as a result, Liverpool went into halftime with a 1-0 lead.