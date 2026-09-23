DDCA's Vikas Katyal Named Team India Manager For West Indies Home Series | IANS

New Delhi, Sep 23: Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) Director Vikas Katyal has been appointed as the manager of the Indian cricket team for the upcoming home series against the West Indies, the state association announced on Wednesday.

Katyal appointed team manager

India and West Indies will face each other in three ODIs and five T20Is, with the series beginning on September 27.

The ODI series will open in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27 before moving to Guwahati and New Chandigarh. The five-match T20I series will then be played in Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

India squads announced

Shubman Gill will lead India in the ODI series, with senior batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also part of the squad.

Shreyas Iyer will captain the T20I side, which includes a mix of experienced campaigners and emerging talent. Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma are among the players named in the squad.

The DDCA congratulated Katyal on his appointment and described it as a moment of pride for the association and the wider Delhi cricket fraternity.

“This is a proud occasion for the entire DDCA fraternity, as one of its directors has been entrusted with the responsibility of managing the Indian cricket team. DDCA congratulates Katyal on this prestigious appointment and wishes him and Team India every success for the West Indies series to be played in India,” the DDCA said in a statement.

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India-West Indies record

The appointment comes ahead of a series in which India will look to maintain its strong record against the West Indies. In ODIs, India have won 67 of the 142 matches between the two teams, while West Indies have 63 victories. Two matches have ended in ties, and four produced no result.

India also holds the advantage in the T20I head-to-head record, winning 19 of their 30 meetings with the West Indies, who have registered 10 victories, with one match producing no result.

The two teams last met in the T20 World Cup earlier this year, with India defeating the West Indies by five wickets at Eden Gardens on March 1.

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