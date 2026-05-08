DC Vs KKR Toss Update: Ajinkya Rahane Opts To Bowl First After Winning Toss At Arun Jaitley Stadium In Delhi | VIDEO

DC Vs KKR Toss Update: Ajinkya Rahane Opts To Bowl First After Winning Toss At Arun Jaitley Stadium In Delhi | X

New Delhi, May 8: Delhi Capitals will be facing Kolkata Knight Riders in a crucial clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday. Both teams are in a crucial stage of IPL 2026 and will be aiming for a win as the race for the playoffs intensifies. KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bowl first which has become a trend in the current season of the IPL 2026. Most of the teams are electing to bowl first after winning the toss.

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Delhi Capitals have made two changes to their playing XI for the match. Mukesh Kumar comes in for T, Natarajan, while Vipraj Nigam replaces Karun Nair. Kolkata Knight Riders have gone unchanged for this fixture.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Mukesh Kumar

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Karun Nair, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Vipraj Nigam, Abishek Porel, Auqib Nabi Dar, David Miller, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Rehan Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Rinku Singh, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Saurabh Dubey, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra