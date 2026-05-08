DC VS KKR: Pathum Nissanka Gets Out Right After Scoring His 2nd Fifty Of IPL 2026 As Delhi Capitals Struggle Early | VIDEO

Pathum Nissanka | X

New Delhi, May 8: Sri Lankan batter and Delhi Capitals opener Pathum Nisshanka smashed another half-century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday.

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Nissanka smashed his second fifty of the IPL 2026 season and got out immediately in the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. Nissanka smashed his half-century off 29 balls with 5 fours and 3 sixes.

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Delhi Capitals were invited to bat after Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane won the toss. Delhi Capitals' top order collapsed early as KL Rahul (23) dismisses early, followed by Nitish Rana (8), Sameer Rizvi (3) and Tristan Stubbs (2).

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Even Pathum Nissanka got out stumpings immediately after scoring his half-century. DC are struggling to score runs and keep their wickets. They are 96/5 after 14 overs and will be hoping to get as many runs possible in the remaining six overs.

Captain Axar Patel and Ashutosh Sharma are on the crease and the team would be hoping to cross atleast 150-runs mark in their first innings. KKR have entered the game after winning three consecutives games after a poor start in the IPL 2026 season. On the other hand, DC have managed to win only one out of their five previous encounters.

Both the teams will be aiming to win the match and improve their standings in the IPL 2026 points table as the race for the Playoffs is getting tougher by each passing game. DC are placed on the seventh position, while KKR are on the eighth position in the points table so far.