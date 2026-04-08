DC VS GT, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Scores Half-Century After Return From Injury In Delhi

Shubman Gill led the Gujarat Titans from the front with a fine half-century against the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. Gill returned to the playing XI after missing the last game due to injury. Put into bat first, the GT captain played anchor to perfection taking the game deep at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

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Shubman starved off strike

Shubman Gill opened the batting but was largely kept off strike inside the powerplay. Jos Buttler dominated strike as the Gujarat Titans captain faced just 7 deliveries in the first 6 overs.

After Buttler was dismissed, Gill assumed more strike and stitched a vital partnership with Washington Sundar. Gill got his innings going with a six off Kuldeep Yadav in the 11th over of the innings. He did not look back after, reaching his half-century in 33 balls.

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Shubman Gill & Washington Sundar put together a 104‑run stand in record time. The duo added 104 for the 3rd wicket, with Gill scoring 70 off just 45 balls.