Davis Cup Qualifiers: India trail 0-1 against Croatia

Unforced errors pulled Prajnesh Gunneswaran down against Borna Gojo, considered a weak link in the rival line-up, as India trail 0-1 against top-seed Croatia in the Davis Cup Qualifiers, here on Friday.

India's strategy to target Gojo fell flat with the young Croat trumphing higher-ranked Prajnesh 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 in one hour and 57 minutes. Gojo, ranked 277th, had not won a singles match in Davis Cup earlier and Indians were hoping that the trend will continue.

Gojo peppered returns on Prajnesh's backhand side and served big. Most importantly, he handled pressure better than the Indian.

Ramkumar Ramanathan will now take on world number 37 Marin Cilic in a bid to bring India back in the tie.