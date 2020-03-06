Davis Cup Qualifiers: India look to upset Croatia

Ramkumar Ramanathan is set to be benched since Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna will most likely play the doubles rubber.

The doubles will be a crucial match in the tie, the winner of which will qualify for the year-end Davis Cup Finals, to be held in November in Madrid.

It could be the last tie for the 46-year-old Paes who had said that 2020 is his final season as professional. Bidding adieu to the Davis Cup on a winning note will be a high point since he is already the most successful doubles player in the history of the tournament.

India have not won an away tie against a strong opponent for a long time and it seems to be their best chance. They lost to Serbia (2018) and Canada (2017), missing out on World Group qualification.

"We certainly have a chance in this tie. If we get one singles in the bag on Friday, anything can happen. But it's difficult to swing back if we are lose 0-2 on the first day," India's non-playing captain Rohit Rajpal said.

"The Croatians are not taking us lightly. They have been watching our sessions. They are big boys, have been around. The courts are medium-paced with low bounce, which suits us," he added.

"We have been told that it's a new facility. The Croatian team is very popular since they have been champions. The locals will throng the stadium, cheering for them. We are going as underdogs and I like it like that way," he said.

The last time the two sides competed against each other, India won 3-2 in New Delhi in 1995 on grass courts.