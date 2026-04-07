David Warner Arrested For Drunk Driving: How Will It Affect Karachi Kings In PSL 2026?

Australian cricketer David Warner was arrested for drinking and driving in Sydney on Tuesday. Warner was on a break from the PSL 2026 when he was apprehended by the police. The left-hander captains the Karachi Kings and the latest incident has led to a huge cloud over his participation for the rest of the tournament.

Warner was driving his van when he saw police officers conducting random breath testing on Malabar Road in Maroubra. He stopped and parked on the side, with the police conducting roadside testing, which came back as positive.

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Warner arrested, then released

After his first test returned positive, Warner was arrested and taken to Maroubra Police Station where he blew 0.104. The legal Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) limit in Australia is 0.05% for fully licensed drivers. Warner thus was way about limit and was charged with middle-range drink driving and is due to appear in court in May.

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Read Also David Warner Arrested For Drunk Driving After Failing Alcohol Test In Sydney Amid PSL 2026

Will Warner miss PSL 2026?

As per Australian media reports, David Warner is due to appear on May 7th at the Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday, May 7., exactly a month after his arrest.

Warner is not bound to remain in Australia and should be available for Karachi Kings for the rest of the season. The 39-year-old had arrived in Australia on April 3, with a return reportedly scheduled for April 9. Kaarachi Kings play the Peshawar Zalmi in a crucial clash at the National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday.

The franchise have maintained their silence so far on their captain's drunk driving charge. Warner has led Karachi to three wins in 3 games, scoring 93 runs at a strike-rate of 138.80. He retired from international cricket in 2024.