David Warner Arrested For Drunk Driving After Failing Alcohol Test In Sydney Amid PSL 2026

David Warner Arrested For Drunk Driving After Failing Alcohol Test Amid PSL 2026 In Sydney | X

Sydney, April 7: Australian legendary cricketer David Warner has been reportedly charged with drunk driving in Sydney. The incident occurred when Karachi Kings captain David Warner returned to Australia during a break from Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026. There are reports that he was arrested by the police after he failed a breath test during a roadside checking.

Blood Alcohol Test

David Warner was then taken to the police station and further testing was conducted in which it was found that he had a blood alcohol reading of 0.104. The reading is above the legal limit after which he was arrested.

He was charged and later released after the arrest and testing was done. There are also reports that he has been given a notice to appear in court in May 2026.

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Details About The Incident

There are reports that the incident took place on Sunday night in Marouba where David Warner failed the breath test conducted by police. Warner stopped and parked his car before reaching the testing point, but officers still approached him and conducted the test.

Police Statement

The police said that Warner returned a positive breath test and was taken to Marouba Police Station. He reportedly recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.104 there. After this, he was charged and later released. He is now expected to appear in court next month.