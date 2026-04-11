Daryl Mitchell Takes Ravi Ashwin Advice, Walks Away After Usman Tariq Pauses In PSL 2026 Controversy | VIDEO

Daryl Mitchell re-ignited the debate around Usman Tariq's action. The New Zealand star was concerned with the long pause the Pakistan mystery spinner takes before delivering the ball. Mitchell twice walked away, before the umpires stepped into allow the play to continue.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mitchell vs Tariq - controversy explained

The controversy erupted in the game between Quetta Gladiators and Rawalpindi Pindiz. Facing Usman Tariq in the 9th over, Mitchell paddle swept the mystery spinner with the first ball he faced.

However, the Kiwi was irked by the pause in Tariq's action. He walked away twice, gesturing at the spinner's mid-action pause. The umpires intervened and spoke to the Kiwi before play was resumed.

Incidentally, Mitchell was dismissed caught and bowled to Saud Shakeel, in Pindiz's humiliating 61-run loss in Karachi

Ravi Ashwin's advice

Mitchell's decision to walk away stems from Ravichandran Ashwin's advice. Tariq was a major talking point in the T20 World Cup earlier this year, with Ashwin urging players to walking away, effectively forcing the umpire to declare a dead ball. By shifting the burden of the delay onto the umpire and the bowler, Ashwin argues that the batter can neutralize the psychological advantage Tariq gains from breaking a player's timing.

Tariq's action controversy

Tariq has been under the scanner for his stop-start run up and bowling action. It is unconventional - his normal run-up is followed by an massive pause at release, before he crouches down on his knees to deliver.

He has been twice reported for suspect action, cleared both times.