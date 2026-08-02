CWG 2026: Will India Add To Its Commonwealth Games Medal Tally On The Final Day In Glasgow?

India will have a chance to add to their impressive medal tally on the final day of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Sunday. After an action packed two days, India have 39 medals to their name and could get a few more with athletes in action across judo and track cycling.

The day features four judo events and three track cycling events. Several Indian athletes will be looking to make their mark across the two disciplines.

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The judo programme begins with the men’s +100kg category at 3:30 pm IST, followed by the women’s 70kg at 3:45 pm and women’s 78kg at 3:50 pm. The men’s 100kg category is scheduled for 10:20 pm, bringing the judo action to a close. The closely packed afternoon schedule will provide an early focus on India’s judokas.

Track cycling takes over later in the day, with the men’s 40km points event scheduled for 5:15 pm. The men’s 1000m event will be held at 9 pm, followed by the women’s C4-5 1000m at 9:15 pm. The three events will round off a busy day of competition for Indian athletes.

After the events, the action will turn to the closing ceremony at the Hydro which will mark the official handover to Ahmedabad, which will host the landmark centenary edition of the Games in 2030.