CWG 2026 Closing Ceremony Date, Time & Live Streaming: Glasgow's Grand Goodbye As Ahmedabad 2030 Takes Over!

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The 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow are set to conclude with a spectacular closing ceremony on Sunday, August 2, bringing the 11-day sporting extravaganza to an end. The ceremony will not only celebrate the achievements of athletes from across the Commonwealth but also mark the official handover to Ahmedabad, which will host the landmark centenary edition of the Games in 2030.

The closing ceremony will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Monday, August 3 (9:00 PM BST on August 2) at Glasgow's OVO Hydro. Fans in India can watch the event live on the Sony Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on Sony LIV.

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Entertainment will be a major highlight of the evening, with legendary Scottish rock band Simple Minds headlining the ceremony. They will be joined by Scottish singer-songwriter Sandi Thom and rising star Cammy Barnes, while Indian singer Bhoomi Trivedi is also set to perform as part of the cultural showcase ahead of the Ahmedabad 2030 handover.

One of the biggest moments of the ceremony will be the symbolic transfer of the Commonwealth Games flag to representatives of Ahmedabad 2030, officially launching India's preparations for hosting the historic 100th anniversary edition of the multi-sport event. The ceremony is expected to feature a vibrant presentation highlighting India's culture, heritage and vision for the next Games.

The event will also include the traditional parade of athletes, cultural performances celebrating Scotland's heritage, and the extinguishing of the Commonwealth Games flame, officially drawing the curtains on Glasgow 2026. With memorable performances, emotional farewells and the spotlight shifting to India, the closing ceremony promises to provide a fitting finale to another successful edition of the Commonwealth Games.