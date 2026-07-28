CWG 2026: What Is The White Powder Weightlifters Rub On Their Hands Before Lifting?

India's weightlifting contingent has been a treat at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow with as many as 6 medals won across categories. Mirabai Chanu lifted the gold for a third straight edition while Gynaeshwari Devi, Ajaya Babu, Rishikanta Singh, Muthupandi Raja and Bindyarani Devi also finishing on the podium.

While the weights and styles differ for each, one sight has been common across all athletes from different countries - each one walks to the stage, applies a white powder on their arms before proceeding to lift the bar. What is that white powder?

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The powder applied is commonly known as gym chalk. It is made of 100% magnesium carbonate (MgCO₃). Unlike traditional classroom chalk, which is made of calcium carbonate, magnesium carbonate is insoluble in water, actively repels moisture, and prevents your hands from getting slick.

Chalk helps your hands hold tight, especially when lifting weights. The added grip is crucial, especially with lifters normally lifting bars twice or three times their body weight. In a sport where grip can make or break your performance, it makes a significant impact.

Indian weightlifters have enjoyed a productive campaign, collecting six medals so far -- one gold, four silver and one bronze.